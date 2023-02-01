Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.7% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

