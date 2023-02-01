Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $353.86 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.04.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

