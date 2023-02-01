Schlumberger Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock worth $19,717,399 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

