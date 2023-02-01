Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Holdings Decreased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,069,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,909,000 after buying an additional 1,116,405 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,040,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,754 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 911,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,629. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93.

