Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $15,544,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 347.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 675,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after buying an additional 183,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 314,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 168,526 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50.

