Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,639 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 510,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

