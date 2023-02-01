Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. 42,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,220. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.