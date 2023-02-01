Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95.

