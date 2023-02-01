Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.16) and traded as low as GBX 415.48 ($5.13). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.16), with a volume of 170,822 shares.

Scottish American Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 417.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 417.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.

About Scottish American Investment

(Get Rating)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.