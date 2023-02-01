Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 207.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,075 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.56% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $66,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SCRM opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

