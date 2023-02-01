Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance cut their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $175.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts predict that SEA will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,728,479 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $89,933,000 after acquiring an additional 498,856 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SEA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,477 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

