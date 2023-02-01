SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,070.4% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 585,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,288,000 after buying an additional 577,578 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RYT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.47. 13,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $303.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.