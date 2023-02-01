SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sempra by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.35. 317,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average is $159.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.