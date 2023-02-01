SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth $545,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 104,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. 96,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,175. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

