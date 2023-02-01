SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $205.02. 908,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.40 and its 200 day moving average is $199.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $240.71. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

