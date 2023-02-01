SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $29.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,467.86. The company had a trading volume of 65,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,764. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,434.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2,322.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,597.88.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

