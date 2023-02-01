SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $996,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

