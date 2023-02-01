SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.56. 189,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,004. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $573.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.42.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

