SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.