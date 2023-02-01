SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Price Performance

EVX traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68.

About VanEck Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

