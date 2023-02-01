SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,215 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,215 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 202,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 134,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $794,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. 1,622,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.