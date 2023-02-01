Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Position Raised by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1,331.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares during the quarter. Seagen makes up approximately 7.3% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,459 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $137.58. 26,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.55. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

