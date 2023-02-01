Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $16.32 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $2,962.05 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00225215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00097653 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00057645 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057917 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00556033 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,799.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

