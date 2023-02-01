SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

SEIC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,399. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $63.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,585 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

