Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.04 billion-$10.04 billion.
Seiko Epson Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.
