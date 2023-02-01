Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 4.6%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 83,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 550,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Select Energy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

