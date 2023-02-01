Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.81-$0.91 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

