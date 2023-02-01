Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Declines By 6.9%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.16 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $252.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

