Siacoin Market Cap Tops $164.26 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $164.26 million and $6.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,106.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00414208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00765884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00571553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00183850 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,131,852,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

