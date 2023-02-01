Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $318.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Hovde Group downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.