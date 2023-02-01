SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 2,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
