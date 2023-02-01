SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 2,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

