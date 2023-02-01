Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,491 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after buying an additional 80,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,048,000 after buying an additional 976,188 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.45. 443,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,882. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.28.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

