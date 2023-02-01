Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,460,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $182,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. 13,265,139 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94.

