Signaturefd LLC Buys 315 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after purchasing an additional 776,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $205.01. 251,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

