Signaturefd LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,382. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.