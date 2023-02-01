Signaturefd LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,789 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,701,395. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

