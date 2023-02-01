Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,688 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 84.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.1% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $274,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. 687,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,080,458. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

