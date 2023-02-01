Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,518 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,448,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,054. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

