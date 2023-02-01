Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $17.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,588. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

