Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded to Buy by Summit Insights

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $22.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.16. 2,092,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.