SJW Group (SJW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 1st

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

SJW Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other SJW Group news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SJW Group news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.