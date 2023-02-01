SL Green Realty Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

