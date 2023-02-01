Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,730 to GBX 1,860. The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 8877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.38) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.