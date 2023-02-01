Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.06 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $129.54 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,553,865,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,553,883,458 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

