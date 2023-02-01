Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Snap by 31.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.