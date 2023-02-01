Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.76.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE SNAP opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.
Insider Activity at Snap
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Snap
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.