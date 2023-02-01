Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.76.

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $611,821.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

