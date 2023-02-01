Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $250.81

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $250.81 and last traded at $250.41, with a volume of 286303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $248.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.57. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 379,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

