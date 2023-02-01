SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 1,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

