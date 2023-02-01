SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 225,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,358,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,596,029.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

