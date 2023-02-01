Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 271.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLGL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

